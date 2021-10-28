Golden Goose Market Capitalization Achieves $447,401.44 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $447,401.44 and $114,071.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00069943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 70.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00095351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,877.34 or 0.99962742 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.51 or 0.06686862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

