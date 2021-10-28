Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
