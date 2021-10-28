Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at C$3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.11. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$79.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

