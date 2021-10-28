Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295,567 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.08% of First Financial Bankshares worth $75,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 173,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after purchasing an additional 67,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,703,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,806 shares of company stock valued at $405,259. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

