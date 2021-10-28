Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,070 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $76,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $13,394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

NYSE PKG opened at $135.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

