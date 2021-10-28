Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,301,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $79,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1,475.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after buying an additional 745,635 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gentex by 43.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

