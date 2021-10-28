Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 89.6% in October

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the September 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 79,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,877. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Goldrich Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining Co is an exploration stage company, which engages in acquiring and advancing of mineral properties. It focuses on developing Chandalar gold district in Alaska. The company was founded on March 26, 1959 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

