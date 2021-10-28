Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 98.7% in October

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the September 30th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GDLC opened at 32.03 on Thursday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a fifty-two week low of 12.80 and a fifty-two week high of 73.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 38.86.

