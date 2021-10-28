Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Great Western Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of GWB opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

