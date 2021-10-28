Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 314,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Great Western Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

