Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GPRE opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 13,487.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 347,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 345,142 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

