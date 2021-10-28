Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Data I/O worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAIO. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $34,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $32,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,073 shares of company stock valued at $316,283. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAIO stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Data I/O Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

