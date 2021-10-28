GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHG stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $852.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

