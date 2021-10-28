Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.02. Greggs has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGGSF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

