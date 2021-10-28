Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDYN opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 87,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $2,563,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

