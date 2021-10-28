Griffin Securities Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Schlumberger in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

