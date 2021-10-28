Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $68,042.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00313560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Gulden

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,527,050 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

