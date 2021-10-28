H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. H.B. Fuller also posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,703 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,724.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

