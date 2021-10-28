H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Update

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the September 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,019. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. H-CYTE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.99.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

