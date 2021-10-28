Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.45

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 274700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 308.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 364,409 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 45.2% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 724,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,833 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

