Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $129.54 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $129.54 million and $1.16 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,750.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.35 or 0.06998065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00313703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.65 or 0.00952506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00440383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00266987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00241397 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 434,213,914 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

