Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HLPPY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 16,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4896 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLPPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CLSA upgraded shares of Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

