HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $771.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

