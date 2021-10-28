Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.37 Million

Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $118.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the lowest is $117.20 million. Harmonic posted sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $483.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $545.47 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $560.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Harmonic stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $922.36 million, a P/E ratio of -905.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

