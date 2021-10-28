Harmony Market Capitalization Tops $3.40 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $528.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.16 or 0.00317770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00050066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00209456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00099443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,223,965,924 coins and its circulating supply is 10,689,259,924 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

