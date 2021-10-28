Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €73.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.33 ($74.51).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €59.36 ($69.84) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1 year high of €60.78 ($71.51). The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

