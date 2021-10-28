Haverford Trust Co. Buys 3,226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $115,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stryker by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after buying an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Stryker by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after buying an additional 281,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $268.50 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.