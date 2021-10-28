Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $168.12 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.48.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

