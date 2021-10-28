Haverford Trust Co. Grows Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Chemours by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 217,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of CC opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.