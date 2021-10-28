Haverford Trust Co. Has $4.76 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.