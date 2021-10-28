Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Hayward alerts:

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 523,683 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,394.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.