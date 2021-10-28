HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.59 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $480.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 382.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

