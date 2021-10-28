HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCI. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $139.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCI Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

