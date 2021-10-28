Head-To-Head Comparison: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 28.67% 9.08% 1.19% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.21 $254.90 million $2.40 12.44 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.20%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Simmons First National pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

