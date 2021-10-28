Head to Head Review: Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.84 NanoString Technologies $117.32 million 19.15 -$110.08 million ($2.82) -17.50

NanoString Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -74.15% -45.77% -20.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.26%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.90%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June 20, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

