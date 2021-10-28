Head to Head Survey: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SiTime and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiTime $116.16 million 39.46 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -414.66 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.00 $159.57 million $3.81 41.21

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SiTime and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 0 5 4 0 2.44

SiTime presently has a consensus target price of $218.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.36%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $208.79, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than SiTime.

Profitability

This table compares SiTime and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiTime -0.14% -0.11% -0.09% IPG Photonics 16.24% 10.32% 9.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats SiTime on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.