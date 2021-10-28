Head to Head Survey: Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Video River Networks alerts:

This table compares Video River Networks and Colliers International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 9.51 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.26 $49.07 million $1.22 120.90

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Colliers International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Colliers International Group -11.93% -70.87% -12.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Video River Networks and Colliers International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Colliers International Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Colliers International Group has a consensus target price of $155.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.