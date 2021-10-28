HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 292.7% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HHR opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $61.93.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

