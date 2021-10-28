HealthStream, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.71 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.89, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

