Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019226 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00433545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042048 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00021532 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

