Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Earnings Results

Hess (NYSE:HES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.81 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

