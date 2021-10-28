Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

