Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.
Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $83.62 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of -145.76 and a beta of 1.25.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Worldwide
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
