HoDooi (HOD) Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. HoDooi has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $1.03 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

