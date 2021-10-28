HoDooi Reaches Market Cap of $7.46 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 28th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $7.46 million and $1.03 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

