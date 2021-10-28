Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Bancorp stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Home Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

