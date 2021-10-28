Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.86. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Home Bancorp worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

