Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.49.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

