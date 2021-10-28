HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 585,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.65. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at $360,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.