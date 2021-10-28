HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $30.66. 51,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,986. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $40,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $415,224. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of HomeTrust Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.