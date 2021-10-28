HOQU Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. HOQU has a market cap of $537,120.15 and approximately $2.31 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00206643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00098877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

