Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of HEX stock opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.68. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.08.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

